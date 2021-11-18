Thursday high school football playoffs: Clint & Parkland eliminated in area round

EL PASO, Texas - The high school football playoffs continued Thursday with the area round.

Two teams from the El Paso area took the field looking to continue their quest for a state title.

Unfortunately, the season came to an end for both the Clint Lions and the Parkland Matadors.

Friday, the seven remaining El Paso schools will take the field for their area round games.

Still alive in the playoffs are: Eastlake, Eastwood, Canutillo, Chapin, Andress, Horizon and Riverside.

The scores below are from Thursday:

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Parkland 14 Lubbock Cooper 51

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Clint 19 Wichita Falls Hirschi 53