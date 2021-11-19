Skip to Content
November 19, 2021 11:10 PM
High school football playoff scores & highlights: Eastwood, Canutillo, & Riverside win area round titles

Here are the scores from the area round of the high school football playoffs:

CLASS 6A DIVISION II

Eastwood 28 Boswell 21

Eastlake 14 Byron Nelson 63

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Mansfield Summit 56 Chapin 7

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Canyon Randall 24 Canutillo 27

Horizon 34 Grapevine 71

Rider 37 Andress 13

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Lake Worth 20 Riverside 28

NMAA CLASS 6A SEMI-FINAL

Rio Rancho Cleveland 42 Las Cruces 24

