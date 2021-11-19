High school football playoff scores & highlights: Eastwood, Canutillo, & Riverside win area round titles
Here are the scores from the area round of the high school football playoffs:
CLASS 6A DIVISION II
Eastwood 28 Boswell 21
Eastlake 14 Byron Nelson 63
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Mansfield Summit 56 Chapin 7
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Canyon Randall 24 Canutillo 27
Horizon 34 Grapevine 71
Rider 37 Andress 13
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Lake Worth 20 Riverside 28
NMAA CLASS 6A SEMI-FINAL
Rio Rancho Cleveland 42 Las Cruces 24
