UTEP falls in regular season finale at UAB, 42-25

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - The UTEP Miners wrapped up the regular season Friday in Birmingham, Alabama as they took on Conference USA rival, University of Alabama-Birmingham (UAB).

The Miners were looking for their 8th win of the season in what could have been their first 8 win season since 2005.

However the Blazers had other plans as they handed UTEP their 5th loss of the season by a final score of 42-25.

The UAB Blazers were the first to get on the board in the first quarter following a 17 yard touchdown run by UAB running back DeWayne McBride.

UAB would jump out to a 7-0 lead, but the Miners would respond on their next possession.

UTEP running back Quardraiz Wadley would cap off the drive with a 7 yard touchdown run to tie the game at 7.

In the second quarter, UTEP would get their first lead of the game following an 11 yard touchdown run by UTEP running back Deion Hankins.

The lead was short lived as UAB would tie things up at 14 after a one yard touchdown run by Jermaine Brown Jr.

The Miners would kick a field goal just before the end of the half to go into halftime with a 17-14 lead.

However, the Blazers would get some momentum going in the third quarter.

They would find the end zone once again following a another Jermaine Brown Jr. touchdown from one yard out to take the lead 21-17.

On the ensuing kickoff the Miners would turn the ball over after a fumble by UTEP's Justin Garrett on the kickoff return.

The Blazers would strike quickly on a touchdown pass from quarterback Dylan Hopkins to Hayden Pittman for a 4 yard touchdown pass.

UAB would extend their lead, 28-17.

The Miners' offense would finally get going midway into the third quarter when UTEP quarterback Gavin Hardison would connect with Jacob Cowing on a 30 yard touchdown pass.

Following a 2-point conversion, the Miners would cut UAB's lead to 28-25.

UAB would then score another touchdown on the ensuing possession to go up 35-25.

Disaster would strike on the ensuing kickoff when UAB would recover the ball after it bounced off a UTEP special teams player.

UAB wasted no time cashing in with a touchdown following a 15 yard touchdown pass from Hopkins to Gerrit Prince.

Blazers would extend their lead, 42-25 and that would be the final score of the game.

The Miners will end the regular season with an overall record of 7-5, 4-4 in C-USA play.

UTEP with 7 wins under their belt will now await word on which bowl game they will be invited to.

The announcement is expected to be made at the conclusion of the college football regular season.