Community Champion: El Paso’s Kayla Gomez wins Gold at Junior Pan American Games

CALI, Colombia - An El Paso boxer continues to add to her list of accolades in just her short boxing career.

Kayla Gomez, 17, won the Gold medal Wednesday at the Junior Pan American Games in Cali, Colombia.

Representing Team USA, Gomez defeated a boxer from Mexico in the Gold medal fight in the 112 pound weight class.

She was one of 5 boxers from the United States to win a Gold medal at the games.

For her accomplishment, Gomez has been named this week's Community Champion.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.