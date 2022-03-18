El Paso Locomotive FC to host rival New Mexico United, ready for home opener

EL PASO, Texas -- It's a new era for the El Paso Locomotive FC. The Locos are back in action at Southwest University Park for its season opener on Saturday.

The Locomotive will face rival New Mexico United. This comes on the heels of their season opener where the team fell 3-1 against Sacramento Republic.

This is also the first time fans will be able to see to see new additions to the team including new head coach John Hutchison.

Here's what you need to know if you plan on attending:

Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

3,000 flags will be given to the first 3,000 fans who arrive once the gates open

There will be a fireworks show after the game

A clear bag policy is in place.

If you can't make it out to Saturday's game, you can catch the Locos in action on Wednesday, March 23. The team is calling on fans to help black out the stadium by wearing black attire, including its new black jersey.

Promotions for that game include 2,000 black flag giveaway to the first 2,000 fans and $2 specials on Hot dogs, sodas, Estrella Jaliscos, and Margaritas.

To purchase your for tickets for each of these matchups, click here.