El Paso Locomotive unveils new primary jersey for 2022 season
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Locomotive FC unveiled a new black jersey for the upcoming 2022 season.
The new jersey features what the team calls a "modern Southwest design", and includes a charcoal zig-zag pattern.
The club said this will be its primary kit for the season. Another new, unannounced kit will be unveiled soon.
El Paso Locomotive FC will kick off its fourth season on the road against Sacramento Republic SC on March 12 at 8:00 p.m.
To purchase the new jersey, you can go to the team's website by clicking here.
