El Paso Locomotive FC tops FC Tulsa, 3-1; Locos win second straight

(Courtesy: El Paso Locomotive FC)

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive (3-5-1, 10 points, West-8) recorded a 3-1 win over Eastern Conference foe FC Tulsa at Southwest University Park on Wednesday night.

Forward Lucho Solignac scored a brace while Midfielder Dylan Mares recorded a goal and an assist in the night.

“We created good chances,” said Head Coach and Technical Director John Hutchinson“Of course we expect to win the game, but sometimes when teams go down to 10 men they sit behind the ball and it’s hard to break them down. I thought we got behind and broke them down really well, we just didn’t have too much luck in the front of goal. The goals we scored were very good. It’s just about being professional and putting in a professional performance and we had done that tonight. We take the points, we’ll come in tomorrow, look at the video, prepare Friday and have another difficult game Saturday."

The match got off a fiery start with Tulsa finding the opening goal within the first three minutes off a free kick opportunity.

The cross from Matshidiso Moloto found the head of J.J. Williams to provide Tulsa with an early lead that was just as quickly nullified by Locomotive.

After switching the play on the field, Midfielder Christiano Francois found Mares unmarked at the penalty spot to head the ball into the goal for an equalizer.

Locomotive’s offensive continued as the club tested Tulsa’s goalkeeper Sean Lewis. Locomotive gained an advantage in the 33rd minute however as the referee showed Moloto a red card leaving Tulsa down to 10 men for the remainder of the match.

Locomotive ran away in the second half, testing the FC Tulsa defense with 7 shots on goal, finding two through Solignac.

The first game in the 64th minute with a half volley within the six-yard-box that slipped through Lewis’ legs and into the corner of the net for what ultimately became the game-winning goal.

Lucho once again put the game to sleep with a goal in the 89th minute finishing a team goal that started with the flick from Francois before landing at Mares who cut the pass to Lucho to secure the 3-1 win and the three points at Southwest University Park.

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive has another fast turnaround as it welcomes LA Galaxy II to Southwest University Park on Saturday, May 7 in a match that will be closed out with a fireworks show.

Fans can purchase tickets to Saturday night’s match online at eplocomotivefc.com/tickets or by calling 915-235-GOAL.