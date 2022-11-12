Halftime Update: UTEP lead NMSU 39-31 in the Battle of I-10

EL PASO, Texas — Basketball is back underway in the Borderland and for both NMSU AND UTEP, their second clash of the season is none other than the Battle of I-10.

UTEP had the lead for the majority of the 1st half and head into the break up 39-31.

The 8 point halftime lead is the largest of the entire game. NMSU only lead for 33 seconds of the first half.

Turnovers have really been the big difference in the game so far. UTEP with 7 while NMSU have nearly double that with 13.

Xavier Pinson leads NMSU with 11 points, while Tae Hardy leads UTEP with 10.