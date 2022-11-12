Skip to Content
Sports
By
Published 8:23 PM

Halftime Update: UTEP lead NMSU 39-31 in the Battle of I-10

KVIA

EL PASO, Texas — Basketball is back underway in the Borderland and for both NMSU AND UTEP, their second clash of the season is none other than the Battle of I-10.

UTEP had the lead for the majority of the 1st half and head into the break up 39-31.

The 8 point halftime lead is the largest of the entire game. NMSU only lead for 33 seconds of the first half.

Turnovers have really been the big difference in the game so far. UTEP with 7 while NMSU have nearly double that with 13.

Xavier Pinson leads NMSU with 11 points, while Tae Hardy leads UTEP with 10.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Rachel Phillips

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content