UTEP defeat NMSU 67-64 in the Battle of I-10

EL PASO, Texas -- The Miners have won their first Battle of I-10 under second year head coach Joe Golding by a final score of 67-64 in front of a crowd of 11,315 people.

The Aggies led the game for all of 33 seconds but that's not to say it wasn't close. For most of the first half it was just a 2 possession game. But right before the half the Miners took charge and went in 8 points up.

UTEP continued to build off that steady lead at one point leading by as many as 13 points but the Aggies hung around making it look a lot closer then it really was.

The Aggies biggest downfall were their turnovers. They ended the night with 20 but UTEP also had their fair share with 16.

Both teams shot 45% from the field, the Aggies shot 25% from beyond the three while the Miners shot 23%.

Xavier Pinson led NMSU with 20 points, while the Miners were led by Tae Hardy with 14, he just one of three guys who put up double digits.

Both teams move to 1-1 on the season. The Miners next host Sul Ross State on Tuesday, Nov. 15 while the Aggies head into another rivalry game this time at New Mexico on Saturday, Nov. 19.