Community Champions: Five Americas baseball players sign National Letters of Intent

EL PASO, Texas - The dream of playing collegiate baseball is about to come true for five members of the Americas baseball team.

Wednesday afternoon at Americas High School, the players put pen to paper as they signed their National Letter of Intent.

For their accomplishment they have been named this week's Community Champions.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.

The information below was provided by the Socorro Independent School District:

Adrian Quintana is a three-year letterman in baseball who will be signing to attend El Paso Community College. He has been named an All-District Outfielder.

Easton Moomau is a three-year letterman in baseball who will be signing to attend the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley. His accolades include All-District and All-City third baseman. During the off-season, Moomau was a member of the New York Yankees scout team.

Gael Bernal is a two-year letterman in baseball who will be signing to attend Luna Community College. He was named 2022 All-District Infielder.

Santana Hernandez is a three-year letterman in baseball who will be signing to attend New Mexico Junior College. He has been named an All-District Catcher. Hernandez has played on the New York Yankees scout team.

Stephen Sepulveda is a three-year letterman in baseball who will be signing to attend Baylor University. His accolades include All-District and All-City pitcher. Sepulveda is listed by Perfect Game as the 11th ranked pitcher in the state of Texas and 39th overall.