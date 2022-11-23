NMSU officials to hold news conference regarding deadly shooting involving the mens basketball program today

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Chancellor Dan Arvizu and Athletic Director Mario Moccia will hold a news conference via Zoom at 1:30 this afternoon.

It is in regards to the deadly shooting that took place the weekend of November the 19th.

According to sources, NMSU Basketball player Michael Peake was attacked and shot and then returned fire killing the attacker on the campus of UNM.

The NMSU officials will answer questions from the media during the Zoom meeting.

ABC-7 will be streaming the event and will have all the details after it's broadcasted at 4, 5, and 6 p.m.