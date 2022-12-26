NMSU wins Quick Lane Bowl over Bowling Green, 24-19

DETROIT, Michigan - New Mexico State is once again victorious in a bowl game.

NMSU defeated the Bowling Green Falcons at the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit, Michigan by a final score of 24-19.

This is NMSU's 4th bowl game victory in school history.

A tremendous achievement for NMSU head coach Jerry Kill in just his first season at NMSU.

NMSU's defense would make a strong statement in the first possession of the game.

Bowling Green quarterback, Matt McDonald would get intercepted by NMSU linebacker Trevor Brohard.

The Aggies wasted no time cashing in on the interception.

On the ensuing possession NMSU quarterback Diego Pavia would connect with running back Star Thomas on 15-yard touchdown pass.

NMSU would take a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

On Bowling Green's second possession of the game, McDonald would be forced to leave the game after taking a late hit out of bounds by an NMSU defensive player.

Bowling Green backup quarterback Camden Orth would play the rest of the first half.

On that second possession for the Falcons, kicker Mason Lawler would miss a 48-yard field goal attempt.

NMSU would then find the end zone again in the second quarter.

Pavia would find Eric Marsh on a 2-yard touchdown pass.

Aggies would extend their lead and go up 14-0.

Later in the second half, Bowling Green would have another shot at a field goal, but once again Lawler wasn't able to connect on a 41-yard field goal attempt.

With time winding down in the second quarter, Pavia would get intercepted by Bowling Green's Chris Bacon.

NMSU would still go into the half with a 14-0 lead.

In the third quarter, NMSU would tack on three more points courtesy of a 35-yard field goal from Ethan Albertson.

NMSU would extend their lead, 17-0.

But on the ensuing kickoff, Bowling Green would finally put some points on the scoreboard when Ta'ron Keith would return the kickoff 75 yards on a touchdown return.

Bowling Green would cut NMSU's lead to 10 points, 17-7.

Late in the third quarter, the Aggies would answer back when NMSU running back Ahmonte Watkins would run it 45-yards for a touchdown.

NMSU would go up 24-7.

In the 4th quarter, Bowling Green would kick a 49-yard field goal to further cut into NMSU's lead, 24-10.

Later in the 4th, NMSU would attempt to punt the ball that ended up being blocked by Bowling Green.

The ball would roll into the end zone and go out of bounds for a safety.

Bowling Green would pick up two points on the safety to make it 24-12.

The Falcons were clearly gaining momentum because on their next drive, they would find the end zone when Orth would connect with wide receiver Tyrone Brodone on a 19-yard touchdown pass.

Bowling Green would cut NMSU's lead to just five points, 24-19, but that would be as close as the Falcons would get.

NMSU would hold on to win the bowl game, 24-19.

Pavia had a tremendous game with 167 yards passing, 2 touchdown passes, and one interception.

He also rushed for a total of 65 yards.

Watkins was the leading rusher for the Aggies with 76 yards on the ground and the one rushing touchdown.

This is NMSU's 5th bowl game appearance in program history, and just their second appearance in a bowl game in more than 60 years.

NMSU has never lost in a bowl game as their bowl game record now improves to 4-0-1.