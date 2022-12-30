Pitt beats UCLA in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

EL PASO, Texas - Pitt would be the first to put points on the scoreboard on their first possession of the game following a 22-yard field goal from Pitt kicker Ben Sauls.

Pitt would take a 3-0 lead in the first quarter, but UCLA was quick to respond on their first drive of the game.

The Bruins would march down the field and cap off their drive with an 11-yard touchdown pass from UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson to wide receiver Logan Loya.

UCLA would take the lead, 7-3.

On Pitt's next possession, the Panthers would settle for another field goal as the first quarter would come to an end.

Sauls would connect on a 49-yard field goal, to cut into UCLA's lead, 7-6.

That would be the score to end the first quarter.

UCLA's defense would hold Pitt's offense and force the Panthers to punt for the first time in the game.

UCLA would then get in the end zone for the second time following a quarterback keeper from Thompson-Robinson from the one-yard line.

The Bruins would extend their lead, 14-6.

Pitt would gain back some of the momentum following an interception by Pitt linebacker Tylar Wiltz.

The Panthers would cash in on the turnover by going down the field and scoring their first touchdown of the game courtesy of a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Nick Patti to wide receiver Bub Means.

The Panthers would get a 2-point conversion following a pass from Patti to Konata Mumpfield.

That would tie up the game at 14 a piece.

The game wouldn't remain tied for very long because on the ensuing possession UCLA would drive down the field and score another touchdown following a 28-yard touchdown pass from Thompson-Robinson to Titus Mokiao-Atimalala.

UCLA would break the deadlock and go up 21-14.

That would be the score to end the first half of the game.

In the third quarter, UCLA would turn the ball over again when Thompson-Robinson's pass would get intercepted by Pitt defensive back, Javon McIntyre.

Pitt's offense was unable to capitalize on the turnover and ended up punting the ball back to the Bruins.

On Pitt's next possession of the third quarter, Patti would get intercepted by UCLA's Jaylin Davies, Davies would return it to the end zone 52 yards for a pick six.

UCLA would extend their lead, 28-14.

Despite being down 14 points, Pitt would get back into game on their next possession as they would score another touchdown following a one-yard touchdown run from Pitt running back, Rodney Hammond Jr.

That would cut UCLA's lead back to just 7 points, 28-21.

In the 4th quarter of the game, Thompson-Robinson would throw his third interception of the game after being picked off by Pitt linebacker Bangally Kamara.

Pitt would turn that interception into points following a 7-yard touchdown run from Hammond Jr., his second touchdown of the game.

For the second time the game was once again tied at 28 a piece.

Pitt would retake the lead following a 31-yard field goal from Sauls, 31-28.

Sauls would tack on another 3 points in the quarter after connecting on 27-yard field goal attempt.

Pitt would take a 6-point lead with about 3 minutes to go in the game, 34-28.

The final scour was Pitt 37, UCLA 35.