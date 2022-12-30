Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Halftime Update: #18 UCLA leading Pitt, 21-14

EL PASO, Texas - The #18 UCLA Bruins (9-3) and the Pittsburgh Panthers (8-4) are in a battle at the 89th edition of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

At the half, it's the UCLA Bruins leading the Pitt Panthers, 21-14.

Pitt would be the first to put points on the scoreboard on their first possession of the game following a 22-yard field goal from Pitt kicker Ben Sauls.

Pitt would take a 3-0 lead in the first quarter, but UCLA was quick to respond on their first drive of the game.

The Bruins would march down the field and cap off their drive with an 11-yard touchdown pass from UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson to wide receiver Logan Loya.

UCLA would take the lead, 7-3.

On Pitt's next possession, the Panthers would settle for another field goal as the first quarter would come to an end.

Sauls would connect on a 49-yard field goal, to cut into UCLA's lead, 7-6.

That would be the score to end the first quarter.

UCLA's defense would hold Pitt's offense and force the Panthers to punt for the first time in the game.

UCLA would then get in the end zone for the second time following a quarterback keeper from Thompson-Robinson from the one-yard line.

The Bruins would extend their lead, 14-6.

Pitt would gain back some of the momentum following an interception by Pitt linebacker Tylar Wiltz.

The Panthers would cash in on the turnover by going down the field and scoring their first touchdown of the game courtesy of a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Nick Patti to wide receiver Bub Means.

The Panthers would get a 2-point conversion following a pass from Patti to Konata Mumpfield.

That would tie up the game at 14 a piece.

The game wouldn't remain tied for very long as on the ensuing possession UCLA would drive down the field and score another touchdown following a 28-yard touchdown pass from Thompson-Robinson to Titus Mokiao-Atimalala.

UCLA would break the deadlock and go up 21-14.

That would be the score to end the first half of the game.