After getting out to an early lead NMSU were outscored 73-65 by CBU

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Aggies have already secured a spot in the WAC Tournament so now it becomes about finding form at the right time.

New Mexico State (14-13, 8-7 WAC) was unable to make it two-straight wins, falling to California Baptist (15-11, 11-4) 73-65 on Saturday afternoon at the Pan American Center.

Three Aggies scored in double figures - Tayelin Grays (15), Molly Kaiser (14), Taylor Donaldson (14).

The Aggies led in second chance points and rebounds and tied in turnovers, bench points and points in the paint but couldn't keep pace with California Baptists three-point shooting.

The Lancers made six more three pointers than the Aggies throughout the game, including eight second half made threes, bringing their percentage to an even 40%.

The Aggies final game at the Pan American Center is Thursday, Feb. 23 before they head to Texas for their final two regular season games with Stephen F. Austin and Sam Houston.