Community Champions: Wrestler from Americas High School wins national championship

EL PASO, Texas - A wrestler from Americas High School added another accolade to her resume.

Erica Cobos won a national title at a wrestling tournament in Omaha, Nebraska over the weekend.

Cobos is only a junior at Americas.

She competed in the 225 pound weight class, and had to win three matches in order to win the national championship.

Just last month, Cobos won a state title at the UIL wrestling tournament.

Family and friends gathered to welcome Cobos home at the El Paso International Airport earlier this week.

For all her accomplishments, Cobos has been named this week's Community Champion.

