El Paso Chihuahuas get a big time win on opening day of their 10th year

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Phillip Wellman begins his time as Manager of the El Paso Chihuahuas with a win as his dogs defeat the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 14-3.

The win comes on Opening Day as the Chihuahuas began their 10th season in front of 8,904 people.

After two scoreless innings, it would be the Space Cowboys on the board first. In the third innings they'd score two runs off back-to-back hits to the infield from J.C. Corea and Rylan Bannon.

The dogs wouldn't get their first run until the bottom of the 4th inning off a solo home run from Alfonso Rivas for the Chihuahuas first run and home run of the season.

In the bottom of the sixth, they found themselves trailing 3-1 but then scored 13 unanswered runs to end the game. The Chihuahuas scored nine runs in a 12-batter bottom of the eighth inning, which was one run shy of the team record for runs in an inning.

The Chihuahuas are now 7-2 all-time in season-opening games.