El Pasoan Tristen Newton & UConn capture men’s basketball national title

HOUSTON, Texas - The UConn Huskies are back at the top of the mountain.

Monday night in Houston, TX the Huskies captured their 5th national title in NCAA men's basketball.

The UConn Huskies defeated the San Diego State Aztecs in the title game by a final score of 76-59.

The Huskies accomplished the feat with the help of an El Pasoan, UConn starting point guard, Tristen Newton.

Newton is a graduate of Burges High School and played his college basketball at East Carolina University before he transferred to UConn at the end of last season.

Newton had a stellar performance in the national championship game.

He led the way in scoring for the Huskies as he recorded a double-double, with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

UConn built a 16-point lead late in the first half, but the Aztecs were able to cut UConn's lead to five with 5:19 left in the game.

However, UConn's Jordan Hawkins answered with a 3-point shot to trigger a 9-0 run as the Huskies were able to hold on to their lead the rest of the game.