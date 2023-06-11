El Paso Water hosts a kickball tournament to raise money for the Boys and Girls Club of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Water Employees raised money for the Boys and Girls Club of El Paso this weekend by getting a little competitive.

Every year El Paso Water employees chose a charity to support. This year, they chose to support the Boys Girls Clubs of El Paso by hosting and competing in a Kickball tournament.

"About 13 teams today. We started really early at 8:00. Right now we are playing the bracket, so it's a whole thing. And then we're raising funds for the Boys and Girls Clubs while we have fun," said Adriana Castillo, Utility Division manager with El Paso Water.

Each team played an entry free-to-play. The funds raised from the tournament will go directly to the Boys and Girls Club of El Paso.

"Some of the funds that they are raising will help us to do some much-needed renovations to one of our clubs that is in desperate need of some piping repairs and they are coming in as local heroes to save the day for us," said Anthony Tomasheski, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of El Paso.

The kickball tournament was put on entirely by El Paso Water Employees with each team made of employees.

"We're grateful. And it says a lot about individuals in this community when they decide to give up their time and give of their wallets and their purses out of the kindness of their hearts, saying, what can we do? How can we make a difference for this community," said Tomasheski.

El Paso Water is also hosting an upcoming volleyball and fishing tournament with all proceeds going to the Boys and Girls Club of El Paso.