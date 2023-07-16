Former Aggie Kyle Bradish starred for the Orioles on Sunday

BALTIMORE, Maryland (KVIA) -- Former New Mexico State standout Kyle Bradish had a day on the mound for the Baltimore Orioles Sunday.

In his third start in July, Bradish pitched 7.1 innings, allowed just the three hits and one walk but didn't give up any runs.

He also had eight strikeouts on Sunday. It's the third time this season he's had eight or more strikeouts in a game.

Bradish's performance helped lead the Orioles to a 5-4 win over the Marlins on Sunday which is their 8th straight win.

It's the 17th start for Bradish this season and his sixth win of the year.