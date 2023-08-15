Special needs team gives El Paso athletes a sense of belonging

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Sports often unite people but for one local team, playing sports allows them to not feel alone in this world.

915 Stars consists of about 20 athletes ranging in age from 17-46 years old, who all have varying levels of special needs.

But when they're on the pitch, court, or at the range, they're not different like they've so often been labeled in life.

“They are all the same, they all can relate to each other, they can all meet each other, they can all talk and all be quirky and it doesn’t matter, they all just have fun," Nina Fierro the Mom of one of the athlete's said.

The team first came together in February of this year after their former program was shut down during the pandemic.

They play basketball, volleyball, softball, flag football, golf, track and soccer.

“Sports makes these kids come together. It teaches them so much, the camaraderie being in a group, the socialization they have, the friendships they have, they learn to treat each other equal."

On Thursday at 10.35 p.m., Rachel Phillips introduces you to the athletes of 915 Stars and their parents who make it all possible.