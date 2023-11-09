Week 11 Sweet Play of the Week: Antonio Ontiveros & Bowie Bears

EL PASO, Texas - The winner of the Sweet Play of the Week for week 11 of the high school football season went to wide receiver Antonio Ontiveros and the Bowie Bears.

After making a catch in the game against Riverside, Ontiveros got tripped up by a defender as he ran towards the end zone.

He was still able to stay on his feet long enough to remain in bounds and dive across the goal line for the touchdown.

The entire team received a box of cupcakes courtesy of Albertsons.

As winners of the Sweet Play of the Week, the Bowie Bears are also this week's Community Champions.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.