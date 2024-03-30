Hundreds show support at volleyball tournament held in honor of LCHS student killed in crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Borderland's volleyball community celebrated the life of one of their own Saturday.

14-year-old Samantha Bursum was killed in a crash while on her way to a volleyball tournament in Midland, Texas. She was a freshman at Las Cruces High School.

A volleyball club held the "Pink Out for Sam Tournament" in her honor Saturday. Organizers said over 30 teams signed up, and all funds raised will be donated to the Bursum family.

"As a club, as an organization, we needed to make a difference," said Andrea Guthrie, a club coach and activity director. "We as parents, too, at that tournament, we were very heavy hearted and we kept thinking that could have been us. That could have been anybody."

Those that knew Bursum described her at kind, respectful, and passionate. They said she's gone too soon.

"It definitely taught us a lesson. We definitely learned times valuable. You don't have much of it, so take every day as it comes and go out and do your best every day," said Savannah Monroe, a volleyball coach for one of the clubs.