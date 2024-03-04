14-year-old Las Cruces High student dies in crash near Pecos, TX

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces high school student, Samantha Bursum, 14, died following a crash over the weekend while traveling to a volleyball tournament in Midland, TX, according to LCPS.

According to Texas DPS, on March 1 at 9:32 P.M. preliminary information shows a 2008 Cadillac CTS was disabled on the roadway going eastbound on IH-20 on Mile Most 73 due to a previous crash.

It was blocking both lanes of eastbound I-10.

The report indicates the driver of a 2016 Toyota SUV, could not see the car and struck it.

A minor in the Toyota, whose name was not released by DPS, was pronounced dead at Ward Memorial Hospital in Monahans, TX.

The driver was also transported to Ward Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, and no further information was released.

Las Cruces Public Schools identified the minor as Samantha Bursum, a ninth-grade LCPS student who played volleyball for Las Cruces High School.

LCPS said she was involved in student government, marching band and was enrolled in advanced placement coursework.

“Our hearts are with the Bursum family and the Bulldawg community,” said LCPS Superintendent Ignacio Ruiz. “Right now, we are focused on how to best support them in their grief. We are devastated by this loss, and send our love to Samantha’s family, including her older sister who was also one of our LCPS students.”

LCPS said during spring break and the intersession, Ben Archer School Based Health Clinic is offering counseling services available to LCPS students and staff.

To request to speak with a counselor, students, staff and families can call (575) 541-5941 and ask to speak to Danielle during normal business hours.