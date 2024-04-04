Community Champions: Six Borderland soccer teams prepare for regional semi-finals

EL PASO, Texas - It has to be one of, if not the best season for high school soccer in the Borderland.

Entering this week's regional semi-finals (Sweet 16), 6 schools from the El Paso area remain in the hunt to win a state title.

Five on the boys side, Eastlake, Pebble Hills, Burges, Riverside, San Elizario, and one team on the girls side, the San Elizario Eagles.

San Elizario is the only Borderland team remaining in the playoffs of the girls side.

The regional semi-finals will begin Friday at neutral sites across the state.

The San Elizario girls team will face Life Waxahachie in the Sweet 16 of the Class 4A playoffs.

The matches for the boys are as follows:

In Class 6A, Eastlake will take on Flower Mound, while Pebble Hills will face Prosper.

If Eastlake and Pebble Hills win their respective matches, they'll meet in the regional final for a chance to punch their ticket to the Class 6A Final Four.

In Class 5A, the Burges Mustangs will face Denton Ryan in the regional semi-finals.

In Class 4A, Riverside will take on Diamond Hill-Jarvis, and San Elizario will face Fort Worth Castleberry.

Just like in 6A if Riverside and San Elizario both win they'll face each other in the regional final Saturday with the winner advancing to the Final Four.

For all their accomplishments this season, these six Borderland soccer teams are this week's Community Champions.

