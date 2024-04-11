Americas High School grad Darell Hernaiz gets first MLB hit

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- It took two weeks for Americas High School graduate Darell Hernaiz to accomplished something every ball player dreams of: a hit in the major leagues.

The 22-year-old rookie had no hits in his first 10 mlb games dating back to opening day, but in the seventh inning against the Rangers at Globe Life Field, that was no longer the case.

Hernaiz said after the game that he feels relieved to get his first hit and is now hoping get hot and keep hitting!

He has a bright future being the Oakland a's 4th ranked prospect in MLB.