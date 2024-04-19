UTEP head football coach signs autographs ahead of new era for UTEP football

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP Head Football Coach Scotty Walden signed shirts promoting the new era of UTEP football coming this fall season. The signing event went on from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. earlier today.

UTEP's new Miner Football "Culture" shirts went on sale today at the UTEP bookstore. Three new shirts are available for purchase. Shirts are $15 each.

The autograph signing event comes just before UTEP's spring game this Saturday, April 20th, at 10 a.m. at the Sun Bowl. Tickets are $5. You can find the link to purchase your ticket here.