Sun Bowl to host match between FC Juarez & Club América in June

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Summer is known for blockbuster films at the theaters, but this Summer there will be a blockbuster matchup on the pitch.

In June, the Sun Bowl will be the site for a friendly soccer game between FC Juárez and Club América.

The game is scheduled for Sunday, June 23, 2024.

FC Juarez and Club América are no strangers to each other as both clubs compete in Liga MX.

However, this will be the first time that the two clubs play a friendly match on U.S. soil.

Expect a large crowd at the Sun Bowl for the big match, a stadium that has a capacity of 46,670.

Tickets for the game go on sale next week, and will be announced on the official social networks of both teams.