Three El Paso Locomotive FC players called up for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

(Courtesy: Locomotive FC)

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC forwards Amando Moreno and Joaquin Rivas as well as goalkeeper Jahmali Waite received international call ups to for their respective national teams for 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, the club announced today.

JAMAICA

Waite receives the call up for Jamaica ahead of their matches against the Dominican Republic (Thursday, June 6 @ 5:30 p.m. MT) and Dominica (Sunday, June 9 @ 1 p.m. MT). The 25-year-old will look to compete for the starting spot as veteran goalkeeper and captain Andre Blake was recently ruled out with a meniscus injury for the next 4-6 weeks.

Waite currently has eight caps with the Jamaican National Team and was last called up as part of the roster for the 2023/24 Concacaf Nations League Finals, in which the Reggae Boyz finished 3rd place.

JAMAICA MEN’S NATIONAL TEAM SCHEDULE

Jamaica vs Dominican Republic

Thursday, June 6 @ 5:30 p.m. MT

Independence Park, Kingston, Jamaica

Jamaica at Dominica

Sunday, June 9 @ 1 p.m. MT

Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica

EL SALVADOR

Moreno and Rivas will join El Salvador to kick off its World Cup qualifying journey.

La Selecta will first face off against Puerto Rico (Thursday, June 6 @ 8:30 p.m. MT) then travel for a match against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (Sunday, June 9 @ 1 p.m. MT). Moreno last joined El Salvador for a trio of friendlies back in March against Bonaire, Argentina and Honduras whereas Rivas earns his first call-up since August 2023, where he featured in Concacaf Nations League matches against Guatemala and Trinidad and Tobago days later. Moreno to date has one assist in 15 appearances with El Salvador and Rivas has four goals and three assists in 34 matches played.

EL SALVADOR MEN’S NATIONAL TEAM SCHEDULE

El Salvador vs Puerto Rico

Thursday, June 6 @ 8:30 p.m. MT

Estadio Cuscatlán, San Salvador, El Salvador

El Salvador at Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Sunday, June 9 @ 1 p.m. MT

Flora Stadium, Paramaribo, Suriname