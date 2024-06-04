Gary Recoder introduced as Bel Air football head coach

EL PASO, Texas - It's the beginning of a new era at Bel Air High School.

Tuesday, the school introduced their new head football coach and athletic director, Gary Recoder.

Recoder joins the Highlanders from Riverside High School where he was the school's head football coach for the past five seasons.

He helped turn around the Riverside football program by winning district titles, and leading the Rangers to 4 straight playoff appearances.

Recoder is a Riverside graduate, and admitted the decision to leave his alma mater was difficult.

However, Recoder didn't want to pass on an opportunity to move up in classification as the Highlanders compete in Class 5A, while Riverside is a 4A school.

Recoder takes over a program that finished with an 8-3 record last season under head coach Eric Scogin.

Scogin reassigned as head coach of the Highlanders in May.