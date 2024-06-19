Locomotive FC fall 2-1 in rematch against Oakland Roots SC

(Courtesy: El Paso Locomotive FC)

OAKLAND, California - Despite a perfect start on the night, El Paso Locomotive FC fell 2-1 to Oakland Roots SC on Wednesday evening to end the Locos' three-match road-win streak.

Justin Dhillon would get things going for El Paso early on, capitalizing on a wacky deflection to give the Locos the lead just five minutes into the match.

However, the Roots would amp up the offensive pressure and were rewarded with a goal of their own just before the end of the half.

Both teams would be strongly tested early into the second half, but it would be Oakland who would find their rhythm and create opportunities, whereas Locomotive struggled to create chances to test the defense.

The Roots were eventually awarded in the 72' with their second goal to regain the lead and would walk away with all three points.

The Locos now get the weekend off and will begin preparations for their upcoming road match next Wednesday, June 26 against expansion-side Rhode Island FC.

NOTES

Justin Dhillon scored his third goal of the 2024 campaign.

Ricardo Zacarias registered his first start of the season.

El Paso lost both of its matches to the Roots this season.

This is El Paso's first away loss in its last four road matches.

FORECAST: 59ºF, partly cloudy

ATTENDANCE: 3,427

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP – Justin Dhillon 5'

OAK – Napo Matsoso 45', Ilay Alekseev (Justin Rasmussen) 72'

LINEUPS

ELP – (4-4-2) Ramon Pasquel, Eder Borelli-C (Nick Hinds 46'), Brandan Craig, Noah Dollenmayer, Miles Lyons, Bolu Akinyode (Jeremy Garay 86'), Eric Calvillo, Tumi Moshobane, Ricardo Zacarias (Javier Nevarez 46'), Justin Dhillon, Joaquin Rivas (Petar Petrovic 63')

Subs Not Used: Javier Garcia, Yuma, Gonzalo Pelua

OAK – (4-2-3-1) Paul Blanchette, Justin Rasmussen, Baboucarr Njie (Johnny Rodriguez 76'), Camden Riley-C (Ilya Alekseev 57'), Bryan Tamacas, Napo Matsoso (Daniel Gomez 67'), Irakoze Donasiyano, Niall Logue, Thomas Camier, Etsgar Cruz (Jeciel Cedeño 57'), Miche-Naider Chéry (Dom Dwyer 57')

Subs Not Used: Guillermo Diaz, Ali Elmasnaouy, Kieran Bracken, Timothy Syrel

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP – Eder Borelli (Yellow) 34', Justin Dhillon (Yellow) 42', Miles Lyons (Yellow) 45+1', Javier Nevarez (Yellow) 90'

OAK – Camden Riley (Yellow) 19', Baboucarr Njie (Yellow) 38', Irakoze Donasiyano (Yellow) 78'

MATCH STATS: ELP | OAK

GOALS: 1|1

ASSISTS: 0|1

POSSESSION: 58|42

SHOTS: 8|13

SHOTS ON GOAL: 4|7

SAVES: 5|3

FOULS: 11|12

OFFSIDES: 0|2

CORNERS: 1|2

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC are back on the road next Wednesday, June 26 for a first-ever meeting with expansion side Rhode Island FC. Kickoff from Beirne Stadium is set for 5:30 p.m. MT on ESPN+. Fans can attend Locomotive's Official Watch Party at The Union Draft House Sunland (730 Sunland Park Dr Ste A) to enjoy the match!