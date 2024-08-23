Sun Bowl Adult Flag Football Tournament kicks off

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Sun Bowl Association kicks off it's 2024 Sun Bowl Adult Flag Football Tournament.

Its happening from Friday-Sunday, Aug. 23-25, at the Westside Sports Complex located at 201 Isla Rubalcava Blvd.

The Sun Bowl Association said the tournament continues to grow as 70-plus teams are set to compete.

Below are the different start times:

Friday, Aug. 23 – 5 p.m.-1 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24 – 8 a.m. – 12 a.m.