El Paso Chihuahuas hosting Scooby-Doo Night Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chihuahuas are hosting a Scooby-Doo Night on Saturday, August 31, 2024 at Southwest University Park.

Gates will open at 5:30 PM and the first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM. The Chihuahuas are taking on the Tacoma Rainiers.

The Chihuahuas players will be wearing limited-edition Scooby-Doo jerseys, which will then be auctioned off for charity.

"In addition to the themed jerseys, fans can enhance their experience by purchasing a co-branded Scooby-Doo & Chihuahuas Bobblehead as an add-on when buying game tickets," game organizers explain. "This exclusive collectible will surely delight Chihuahuas and Scooby-Doo™ enthusiasts, offering a perfect souvenir from this unforgettable evening."

The night will end with a fireworks display.

Tickets are on sale now.