UTEP to add court and field signage, renew partnership with GECU

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The University of Texas at El Paso's athletic department will announce the renewal of its partnership with GECU.

Officials with the athletic department say the new partnership will include on-field and on-court signage in the Sun Bowl and Don Haskins Center.

The agreement dates back to 2019, according to a press release from UTEP.

"The sponsorship package (was) the largest in the history of the UTEP athletic program," at the time of the announcement.

