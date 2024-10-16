Skip to Content
UTEP to add court and field signage, renew partnership with GECU

Sun Bowl stadium
today at 10:34 AM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The University of Texas at El Paso's athletic department will announce the renewal of its partnership with GECU.

Officials with the athletic department say the new partnership will include on-field and on-court signage in the Sun Bowl and Don Haskins Center.

The agreement dates back to 2019, according to a press release from UTEP.

"The sponsorship package (was) the largest in the history of the UTEP athletic program," at the time of the announcement.

ABC-7 will provide more details on-air and online following a press conference at UTEP later today.

