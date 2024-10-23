Week 8 Sweet Play of the Week: Ramon Gonzalez & Franklin Cougars

EL PASO, Texas - The winners of the Sweet Play of the Week for week 8 of the high school football season went to Franklin's Ramon Gonzalez and the Franklin Cougars.

In the game against Socorro, Gonzalez had a nice kickoff return for a touchdown.

As winners of the Sweet Play of the Week, the entire Franklin football team received a box of cupcakes courtesy of Albertsons.

The team is also recognized as this week's Community Champions.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.