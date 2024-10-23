Skip to Content
Week 8 Sweet Play of the Week: Ramon Gonzalez & Franklin Cougars

Published 10:10 PM

EL PASO, Texas - The winners of the Sweet Play of the Week for week 8 of the high school football season went to Franklin's Ramon Gonzalez and the Franklin Cougars.

In the game against Socorro, Gonzalez had a nice kickoff return for a touchdown.

As winners of the Sweet Play of the Week, the entire Franklin football team received a box of cupcakes courtesy of Albertsons.

The team is also recognized as this week's Community Champions.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

