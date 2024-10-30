Week 9 Sweet Play of the Week: Diego Coronado & Austin Panthers

EL PASO, Texas - The winners of the Sweet Play of the Week for week 9 of the high school football season went to Austin's Diego Coronado and the Austin Panthers.

In the game against Riverside, Coronado had a big defensive play after he stripped the ball from Riverside's running back.

Coronado not only took the ball away, but also took it back for a touchdown to complete the strip and score.

As winners of the Sweet Play of the Week, the entire Austin football team received a box of cupcakes courtesy of Albertsons.

The team is also recognized as this week's Community Champions.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.