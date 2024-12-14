Skip to Content
Sports

UNM hires Jason Eck as new head football coach

New Mexico Athletics
By
Updated
today at 7:25 PM
Published 7:16 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The New Mexico Lobos hire veteran coach Jason Eck as the 34th head coach of the Lobo football program on Saturday.

Eck is departing as head coach from the University of Idaho where he led the Vandals to a 26-13 record over three seasons and playoff appearances each year.

The 46-year-old has a total of 26 years of coaching in the FBS, FCS and Division II level programs and will take his expertise to the Lobo program that finished with a 5-7 overall record and 3-4 record in the Mountain West Conference.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bea Martinez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content