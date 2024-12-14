UNM hires Jason Eck as new head football coach

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The New Mexico Lobos hire veteran coach Jason Eck as the 34th head coach of the Lobo football program on Saturday.

Eck is departing as head coach from the University of Idaho where he led the Vandals to a 26-13 record over three seasons and playoff appearances each year.

The 46-year-old has a total of 26 years of coaching in the FBS, FCS and Division II level programs and will take his expertise to the Lobo program that finished with a 5-7 overall record and 3-4 record in the Mountain West Conference.