NM State to Host Southern Utah 

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The NMSU Aggies (4-6) will play host to Southern Utah (8-3) on Monday.

What: Game Eleven

Who: NM State (4-6, 0-0 CUSA) vs Southern Utah (8-3, 0-0 WAC)

When: Monday, Dec. 16, 7:00 p.m. MT

Where: Las Cruces, N.M. – Pan American Center (12,572)

THE OPENING TIP

• Fresh off a hard-fought road win against in-state rival New Mexico, the Aggies traveled to Austin to face the Longhorns, falling 91-67 in a tough battle. Now, NM State returns home to the Pan American Center, where they’ll shift their focus to a familiar foe, hosting Southern Utah on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m.

• Monday’s matchup will mark the sixth all-time meeting between the two programs and their first clash since the Aggies transitioned from the Western Athletic Conference to Conference USA in the 2023-24 season. NM State holds a narrow edge in the all-time series with a 3-2 record. However, Southern Utah claimed victory in their most recent meeting, a commanding 111-76 win in Cedar City.

THE SECOND GO AROUND

• In his debut season leading the Aggies, Coach Hooten delivered several memorable highlights, including a thrilling win over I-10 rival UTEP, a remarkable 23-point second-half comeback to defeat eventual CUSA Tournament Champion Western Kentucky, and an impressive 12-3 record on their home court at the Pan American Center. NM State’s home support was unmatched, as the Aggies led all Conference USA programs in average home attendance, drawing 5,638 fans per game. Hooten wrapped up his first season with a 13-19 record, bringing his career head coaching total to 274-188 and setting a strong foundation for the program’s future.

LOCKING DOWN ON DEFENSE

• Defense has always been a hallmark of Head Coach Jason Hooten’s teams, and this year’s squad is embracing that identity. The Aggies are showcasing their commitment the defensive end, ranking 59th in the nation and first in CUSA in field goal percentage defense, holding opponents to just 40% shooting.

DOMINATING THE BOARDS

• Controlling the glass has been a cornerstone of NM State’s success this season, and the Aggies are turning their emphasis on rebounding into a clear advantage. They now rank 27th nationally with an impressive 41.1 rebounds per game. Their dominance is particularly evident on the offensive end, where they rank 34th in the country, averaging 13.7 offensive boards per contest. Graduate forward Robert Carpenter has been a standout on the boards for the Aggies, grabbing an average of 2.7 offensive rebounds per game.

DYNAMIC DUO

• Graduate forwards Robert Carpenter and Peter Filipovity have emerged as a formidable pairing for the Aggies, driving the team's success with their dominance on the boards. Both players are flirting with double-double averages this season, showcasing their ability to impact the game on multiple fronts. Carpenter leads the Aggies in scoring, posting 12.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, while Filipovity follows closely behind and leads the Aggies in rebounds per game, averaging 9.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per contest.

• Their impact is most pronounced on the offensive glass, where they consistently create second-chance opportunities for the Aggies. Carpenter ranks among the nation's leaders with 2.7 offensive rebounds per game, while Filipovity adds an impressive 2.3 offensive boards per outing. Together, their relentless effort and physicality set the tone for the Aggies' frontcourt, making them a force to be reckoned with.

THE COOK-BOOK

• Senior guard Christian Cook has found his stride offensively this season, shaking off a slow start to deliver back-to-back standout performances. In a thrilling sold-out overtime clash against I-25 rival New Mexico, Cook erupted for a Division I career-high 27 points, draining six three-pointers – the third time in his career he’s hit that mark. He was also incredibly efficient, shooting 8-of-13 from the field and 6-of-9 from beyond the arc.

• Just a few days later, Cook spearheaded the Aggies' offense on the road against Texas, leading the team with 22 points. Once again, his scoring was efficient, going 9-of-16 from the field and 2-of-4 from deep.

LOSSES FROM LAST SEASON

• Heading into the season, the Aggies face a significant shift in personnel with eight players departing from the 2023-24 squad. Among the toughest losses are Third Team All-CUSA selection Femi Odukale, who transferred to Minnesota; All-CUSA Honorable Mention recipient Kaosi Ezeagu, who graduated; and starting guard Jordan Rawls, also a graduate, who led the team with 110 assists last season.

• Together, these departures account for 62% of last season’s scoring, 76% of the rebounding, and 82% of the assists, leaving noticeable gaps that the team will have to make up for. However, despite these losses, the Aggies are optimistic about the new transfer and freshman talent stepping into key roles this season.

MEET THE NEWCOMERS

• With the evolution of college sports through the transfer portal, teams are increasingly embracing yearly roster overhauls — and NM State is no exception, welcoming seven new players through the portal this season.

• The incoming group includes Dionte Bostick, Carl Cherenfant, Peter Filipovity, Zawdie Jackson, Edward Nnamoko, and brothers Emmanuel and Nate Tshimanga. In the backcourt, Bostick, Cherenfant, and Jackson will add depth and energy, joining returning guards Christian Cook and Jaden Harris to maintain NM State’s backcourt play. Meanwhile, in the frontcourt, the Aggies have intentionally added size and versatility with Filipovity (6'7"), Nnamoko (6'10"), Nate Tshimanga (6'10"), and Emmanuel Tshimanga (7'0").

• Bostick, Filipovity, and Jackson are expected to be immediate impact players, each having excelled at their previous schools. Bostick arrives from Cal State Northridge, where he averaged 15.4 points and four rebounds per game while leading the team with 49 three-pointers, earning an All-Big West Honorable Mention.

• Filipovity, joining from the University of Maine, was a standout for the Black Bears, putting up 14.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. He also recorded nine double-doubles and earned America East All-Conference Second Team honors.

• Jackson brings an impressive resume from West Georgia, where he posted one of the program's best seasons, averaging 22 points, 5.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game with an elite shooting split of 51% from the field, 45% from three, and 85% from the line. His contributions were pivotal in leading his team to a GSC regular season and tournament championship and a South Region semifinals appearance. Jackson’s stellar play earned him titles as both the GSC and South Region Player of the Year, along with First Team All-American honors.

LOOK WHO’S BACK

• This season, the Aggies welcome back four returners from last year's roster: Christian Cook, Robert Carpenter, Jaden Harris, and Christopher Biekeu. Despite significant roster changes, these returning players bring valuable experience and key contributions to NM State’s lineup.

• Head Coach Hooten managed to retain a substantial portion of last season's three-point shooting prowess with the return of Christian Cook, Robert Carpenter, and Jaden Harris, who collectively accounted for 58% of the Aggies' three-point field goals. Leading the charge from beyond the arc, Christian Cook was last season’s top scorer for the Aggies, averaging 11.3 points per game and sinking 59 three-pointers — the most on the team. Harris proved himself a reliable shooter, hitting 36% from deep, while Carpenter was highly efficient, shooting 35% from three-point range and 47% from the field overall. Together, they were responsible for 38% of the team’s scoring last season, combining for 810 points.

• Also returning is forward Christopher Biekeu, who showed promise before a season-ending injury limited him to only six minutes in his lone appearance against Cal Baptist. Biekeu’s comeback adds depth to the Aggies’ frontcourt, and his return from injury provides the team with an additional physical presence inside.

THE BROTHERLY CONNECTION

• Amidst the roster changes, Coach Hooten successfully brought a pair of brothers, Emmanuel and Nate Tshimanga, to play together in the Crimson and White. This marks the first time the Tshimanga brothers will share the court at the Division I level. Their arrival brings a unique family bond to NM State, adding depth and chemistry to the Aggie lineup.

• Emmanuel Tshimanga joins NM State after two seasons at UC San Diego, where he consistently demonstrated his ability to impact the game off the bench. In the 2023-24 season, Emmanuel averaged 14.1 minutes over 22 games, ranking third on the team with 5.0 rebounds per game and setting a personal best of two steals against Pepperdine. In his previous season (2022-23), he was recognized as the UCU Athlete of the Week and put up impressive performances, including a career-high 13 rebounds in a win at Eastern Michigan and an 18-point effort against UC Santa Barbara. He appeared in 24 games, making ten starts, and was the team’s second-leading rebounder with 6.2 boards per game.

• Nate Tshimanga arrives in Las Cruces following a season at Utah Valley, where he played in all 32 games, made six starts, and contributed an average of 13.4 minutes per contest. Known for his efficiency, he shot 46% from the field, averaging 2.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. Prior to Utah Valley, Nate spent the 2022-23 season at Troy University, where he played in 21 games, made four starts, and finished second on the team in field goal percentage (50%). He posted a season-high 12 points and nine rebounds against Montevallo.

ACCORDING TO OTHERS

• In the Conference USA preseason poll announced on Oct. 10, the Aggies were picked to finish seventh, with Christian Cook as their sole representative on the Preseason All-Conference Team. This projection follows a 2022-23 season where NM State posted a 13-19 overall record and a 7-9 record in conference play.

• Louisiana Tech emerged as the preseason favorite, securing three first-place votes and 87 points. Western Kentucky followed closely in second place with 85 points and two first-place votes, while Sam Houston was projected third with 83 points and three first-place nods. Middle Tennessee landed in fourth with 69 points and one first-place vote, while UTEP and Liberty tied for fifth at 62 points, with Liberty also receiving one first-place vote.

• NM State holds the seventh position with 39 points in the coaches' poll, followed by Jacksonville State with 29 points. FIU and Kennesaw State rounded out the standings, tied for ninth place with 17 points each.

SCOUTING THE THUNDERBIRDS

• Southern Utah enters Monday’s contest following a challenging matchup against Arizona on the road, where they fell 102-66. The Thunderbirds are coming off a 10-21 season that included a 5-15 record in WAC conference play. Their 2023-24 campaign ended with a 68-59 road win against conference foe UTRGV.

• The Thunderbirds are led by Head Coach Rob Jeter, now in his second year at the helm, boasting an 18-24 record during his tenure

• Offensively, Southern Utah is powered by guard Jamir Simpson, who averages a team-high 16.6 points per game. On the boards, senior forward Jamari Sibley leads the way with a team-best 5.6 rebounds per contest. Slowing down these two key players will be critical for NM State as they look to come out on top Monday night.

