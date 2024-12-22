Cowboys beat Tampa Bay 26-24 as Baker Mayfield and the Bucs lose control of their playoff fate

ARLINGTON, Texas (KVIA) -- Cooper Rush threw for a touchdown, Brandon Aubrey kicked two 58-yarders among four field goals and the Dallas Cowboys beat Tampa Bay 26-24 on Sunday night, costing Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers control of their playoff fate.



The end of a four-game winning streak left the Bucs (8-7) even with Atlanta atop the NFC South with two games remaining, but the Falcons have the tiebreaker because they won both meetings with Tampa Bay.

A three-year playoff run for the Cowboys (7-8) ended when they were eliminated from postseason contention before the prime-time kickoff. Still, Dallas won for the fourth time in five games since a five-game losing streak that put those playoff hopes in peril.

Mayfield, the Texas native playing not far from his high school and college roots, was in position to lead a rally from a nine-point deficit in the final three minutes when he escaped a sack and shoveled the ball to Rachaad White in the final two minutes.

DaRon Bland ripped the ball out of White’s hands before he hit the ground, giving Dallas possession at the Tampa Bay 32-yard line and allowing the Cowboys to run out the clock.





Mayfield threw for two touchdowns, including a 13-yarder to Ryan Miller that pulled the Bucs within two with 2:36 to go.

The Bucs got the ball back with 1:50 remaining before the big play from Bland, who forced his first turnover in an injury-plagued season a year after the cornerback set an NFL record with five interception returns for touchdowns.

A Tampa Bay defense that allowed an NFL-low 15 points during the winning streak had trouble early trying to slow Rush and receiver CeeDee Lamb, who had a 100-yard first half for the second week in a row.

Lamb, who has been battling a bum right shoulder most of the season, came down hard on it again on a 52-yard catch in the second quarter. After going to the bench, Lamb returned for a catch underneath and fought his way inside the 1-yard line to set up Ezekiel Elliott’s plunge for a 20-7 Dallas lead.

Lamb finished with 105 yards after getting 100 before the break a week after going for 105 first-half yards against Carolina.

Mayfield needed less than a minute on a drive to his 11-yard touchdown pass to Jalen McMillan in the final minute of the first half, but the Cowboys answered with Aubrey’s second 58-yard field goal on the final play before the break for a 23-14 lead.

Long-distance duel

With his three field goals of at least 50 yards, Aubrey has 14 for the season, an NFL record. Houston’s Ka’imi Fairbairn has 13, so the record remains up for grabs.

Injuries

Tampa Bay WR Sterling Shepard was ruled out in the second half with a hamstring injury. ... Cowboys LB Eric Kendricks was inactive with a calf injury after going through a pregame workout.

Up next

Buccaneers: Host Carolina next Sunday.

Cowboys: At Philadelphia next Sunday.