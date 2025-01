HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KVIA) -- The New Mexico State women's topped the Sam Houston Bearkats in its conference opener on the road on Thursday.

Molly Kaiser led the Aggies with 29 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists. Fanta Gassama recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. The Aggies shot 64% from the field goal, 55% from the 3-point line and 70% in free-throws.

Next up, the Aggies will pay a visit to Louisiana Tech on Saturday at 1p.m.