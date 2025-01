EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The former No. 1 recruit in ESPN's 2023 recruiting class, QB Malachi Nelson, has committed to UTEP per ESPN.

The 21-year-old played for the USC Trojans and the Boise State Broncos.

According to ESPN reporter Pete Thamel, Nelson "turned down the opportunity for bigger schools and for more money because of his faith in UTEP coach Scotty Walden and his staff."