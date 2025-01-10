NM State to Face I-10 Rival UTEP in El Paso 

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- After dismantling the preseason favorites LA Tech 78-48 in the Pan American Center, the Aggies get off to a 2-0 record in conference for the first time since joining CUSA. In their next matchup, they will head just 40 miles away to take on I-10 rival UTEP at the Don Haskins Center.

Saturdays contest will be the 225th meeting between the two programs as NM State holds a 120-104 all-time lead over UTEP. Last season, the Aggies secured their first-ever Conference USA win that happen to come against the Miners 63-53 at the Pan American Center. However, in their most recent matchup, UTEP claimed a 74-49 win at the Don Haskins Center.

THE SECOND GO AROUND

• In his debut season leading the Aggies, Coach Hooten guided the Aggies to a 7-9 record in league play and helped deliver several memorable highlights, including a thrilling win over I-10 rival UTEP, a remarkable 23-point second-half comeback to defeat eventual CUSA Tournament Champion Western Kentucky, and an impressive 12-3 record on their home court at the Pan American Center.

• NM State's home support was unmatched, as the Aggies led all Conference USA programs in average home attendance, drawing 5,638 fans per game. Hooten wrapped up his first season with a 13-19 overall record, bringing his career head coaching total to 274-188 and setting a strong foundation for the program's future.

• After leading NM State to a 6-9 record in non-conference play last season, the Aggies improved that mark this year and will begin CUSA competition with a 7-6 record.

LOCKING DOWN ON DEFENSE

• Defense has long been the hallmark of Head Coach Jason Hooten's teams, and this year’s Aggies are fully embracing that identity. The squad has demonstrated defensive excellence, ranking 24th nationally and second in Conference USA in field goal percentage defense, holding opponents to just 39% shooting.

• The Aggies are also stifling teams from beyond the arc, ranking 41st in the nation in three-point defense percentage holding opponents to only 29.4%.

• Through their first two conference games, the Aggies have been dominant, ranking first in opponent points allowed (59.5), three-point defense percentage (22.9%), and scoring margin (+17) in the opening week for CUSA.

MOVING UP THE RANKS

• The Aggies have steadily climbed the national rankings during their current five-game win streak. Before their game against Southern Utah, NM State was ranked 245th in the NET rankings and 201st in KenPom. After their recent win against LA Tech, the Aggies surged to 177th in the NET rankings and 157th in KenPom.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

• Senior guard Christian Cook has been electric, leading the Aggies to a strong stat in conference play and earning CUSA Player of the Week honors on Jan.6

• Across the first two conference games, Cook averaged 22.0 points per game and shot 50% from the field. He also ranked second in made three-pointers (7) and third in three-point shooting percentage (53%). On top of his scoring, Cook committed just one turnover and no fouls in 66 minutes of action.

• This is the first time Cook has earned this honor and the first time an Aggie has been named CUSA Player of the Week since NM State joined the conference.

HOOTEN VS GOLDING

• The upcoming game pits two familiar coaches against each other. Jason Hooten and Joe Golding first crossed paths when Hooten was at the helm of Sam Houston and Golding led Abilene Christian.

• As head coaches, this marks the 22nd meeting between the two over the last decade. Hooten holds the edge in the series, boasting a 15-6 record against Golding since the 2013-14 season.

• Last season, Hooten secured his first-ever Conference USA win against Golding in a 63-53 victory during the conference opener at the Pan American Center. However, in their most recent matchup, Golding's squad claimed a 74-49 win at the Don Haskins Center.

PROTECT THE PAN AM

• NM State will look to piece together its 19th consecutive season with a winning record inside the Pan American Center. Since the start of the 2005-06 campaign, the Aggies are an incredible 260-44 (.854) in front of their home crowd. During this stretch, NM State had just one season with five or more losses as it finished 13-5 in 2010-11.

BALANCED ATTACK

• During non-conference play, the Aggies received consistent play from their bench who currently averages 26.5 points per game to rank third among CUSA teams.

• This charge off the bench is led by Robert Carpenter who averages 11.5 points per game and has taken on a new role after starting the first six games of the season. Coach Hooten has also received solid contribution off the bench from fellow returner Jaden Harris who averages 6.3 points per game and 2.8 rebounds per game.

• Including Carpenter, NM State currently has four players averaging double figures this season as Carpenter, Christian Cook (15.2), Peter Filipovity (11.5) and Zawdie Jackson (10.1) each score over 10 points per game.

MEET THE NEWCOMERS

• With the evolution of college sports through the transfer portal, teams are increasingly embracing yearly roster overhauls — and NM State is no exception, welcoming seven new players through the portal this season.

• The incoming group includes Dionte Bostick, Carl Cherenfant, Peter Filipovity, Zawdie Jackson, Edward Nnamoko, and brothers Emmanuel and Nate Tshimanga. In the backcourt, Bostick, Cherenfant, and Jackson will add depth and energy, joining returning guards Christian Cook and Jaden Harris to maintain NM State's backcourt play. Meanwhile, in the frontcourt, the Aggies have intentionally added size and versatility with Filipovity (6'7"), Nnamoko (6'10"), Nate Tshimanga (6'10"), and Emmanuel Tshimanga (7'0").

• Bostick, Filipovity, and Jackson are expected to be immediate impact players, each having excelled at their previous schools. Bostick arrives from Cal State Northridge, where he averaged 15.4 points and four rebounds per game while leading the team with 49 three-pointers, earning an All-Big West Honorable Mention.

• Filipovity, joining from the University of Maine, was a standout for the Black Bears, putting up 14.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. He also recorded nine double-doubles and earned America East All-Conference Second Team honors.

• Jackson brings an impressive resume from West Georgia, where he posted one of the program's best seasons, averaging 22 points, 5.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game with an elite shooting split of 51% from the field, 45% from three, and 85% from the line. His contributions were pivotal in leading his team to a GSC regular season and tournament championship and a South Region semifinals appearance. Jackson's stellar play earned him titles as both the GSC and South Region Player of the Year, along with First Team All-American honors.

LOOK WHO'S BACK

• This season, the Aggies welcome back four returners from last year's roster: Christian Cook, Robert Carpenter, Jaden Harris, and Christopher Biekeu. Despite significant roster changes, these returning players bring valuable experience and key contributions to NM State's lineup.

• Head Coach Hooten managed to retain a substantial portion of last season's three-point shooting prowess with the return of Christian Cook, Robert Carpenter, and Jaden Harris, who collectively accounted for 58% of the Aggies' three-point field goals. Leading the charge from beyond the arc, Christian Cook was last season's top scorer for the Aggies, averaging 11.3 points per game and sinking 59 three-pointers — the most on the team. Harris proved himself a reliable shooter, hitting 36% from deep, while Carpenter was highly efficient, shooting 35% from three-point range and 47% from the field overall. Together, they were responsible for 38% of the team's scoring last season, combining for 810 points.

• Also returning is forward Christopher Biekeu, who showed promise before a season-ending injury limited him to only six minutes in his lone appearance against Cal Baptist. Biekeu's comeback adds depth to the Aggies' frontcourt, and his return from injury provides the team with an additional physical presence inside.

THE BROTHERLY CONNECTION

• Amidst the roster changes, Coach Hooten successfully brought a pair of brothers, Emmanuel and Nate Tshimanga, to play together in the Crimson and White. This marks the first time the Tshimanga brothers will share the court at the Division I level. Their arrival brings a unique family bond to NM State, adding depth and chemistry to the Aggie lineup.

• Emmanuel Tshimanga joins NM State after two seasons at UC San Diego, where he consistently demonstrated his ability to impact the game off the bench. In the 2023-24 season, Emmanuel averaged 14.1 minutes over 22 games, ranking third on the team with 5.0 rebounds per game and setting a personal best of two steals against Pepperdine. In his previous season (2022-23), he was recognized as the UCU Athlete of the Week and put up impressive performances, including a career-high 13 rebounds in a win at Eastern Michigan and an 18-point effort against UC Santa Barbara. He appeared in 24 games, making ten starts, and was the team's second-leading rebounder with 6.2 boards per game.

• Nate Tshimanga arrives in Las Cruces following a season at Utah Valley, where he played in all 32 games, made six starts, and contributed an average of 13.4 minutes per contest. Known for his efficiency, he shot 46% from the field, averaging 2.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. Prior to Utah Valley, Nate spent the 2022-23 season at Troy University, where he played in 21 games, made four starts, and finished second on the team in field goal percentage (50%). He posted a season-high 12 points and nine rebounds against Montevallo.

ACCORDING TO OTHERS

• In the Conference USA preseason poll announced on Oct. 10, the Aggies were picked to finish seventh, with Christian Cook as their sole representative on the Preseason All-Conference Team. This projection follows a 2022-23 season where NM State posted a 13-19 overall record and a 7-9 record in conference play.

• Louisiana Tech emerged as the preseason favorite, securing three first-place votes and 87 points. Western Kentucky followed closely in second place with 85 points and two first-place votes, while Sam Houston was projected third with 83 points and three first-place nods. Middle Tennessee landed in fourth with 69 points and one first-place vote, while UTEP and Liberty tied for fifth at 62 points, with Liberty also receiving one first-place vote.

• NM State holds the seventh position with 39 points in the coaches' poll, followed by Jacksonville State with 29 points. FIU and Kennesaw State rounded out the standings, tied for ninth place with 17 points each.

SCOUTING THE MINERS

• UTEP enters Saturdays matchup with an 12-3 record, including an 2-0 mark in conference play. In their last outing, they battled with Sam Houston and came out with a victory 81-72 at the Don Haskins Center.

• The Miners have been dominant on the defensive end this season, leading the nation in turnovers forced per game (18.9) and steals per game (11.6). Their defensive prowess fuels their offense, as they rank 16th nationally in fastbreak points per game (16.4).

• UTEP is led by Joe Golding, now in his fourth season as head coach with a 64-51 record during his tenure. Last season, Golding guided the Miners to an 18-16 overall record and a 7-9 mark in conference play. The team reached the CUSA Tournament championship game, coming within striking distance of an NCAA Tournament berth before falling to Western Kentucky, 78-71.

• On offense, senior forward Otis Frazier III leads the Miners, averaging 13.9 points per game. On the glass, the Aggies will face a challenge in senior forward Kevin Kalu, who pulls down a team-high 5.5 rebounds per contest. Additionally, guard Corey Camper Jr. poses a defensive threat, ranking 15th nationally with 2.4 steals per game.

For complete coverage of NM State Men’s Basketball, visit NMStateSports.com - the official home of Aggie athletics - and follow us on Twitter (@NMStateMBB), Instagram (@NMStateMBB), and like us on Facebook (NMStateMBB).

++NM State++