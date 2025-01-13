Skip to Content
Sports

Cowboys and Mike McCarthy parting ways, reports say

Mike McCarthy sits alongside Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones as he's introduced as the team's new coach.
ABC News
Mike McCarthy sits alongside Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones as he's introduced as the team's new coach.
By
New
Published 10:32 AM

DALLAS, TEXAS (KVIA) -- The Dallas Cowboys and Head Coach Mike McCarthy are officially parting ways as the two parties could not reach an agreement on a new deal before his deal expires tomorrow according to ESPN.

McCarthy is set to become a free agent and has interest from both the New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears to take their head coaching positions. McCarthy's entire coaching staff is also not under contract and are not expected to return.

Over the past week, owner and general manager Jerry Jones spoke with McCarthy at least 3 times about the season and what will happen going forward, ending in the two parting ways.

McCarthy was named head coach in 2020, and posted a 49-35 regular season record with the Cowboys with a 1-3 postseason record. Dallas missed the playoffs for the first time in 4 years this season after going 7-10.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Rishi Oza

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content