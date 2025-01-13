Cowboys and Mike McCarthy parting ways, reports say

DALLAS, TEXAS (KVIA) -- The Dallas Cowboys and Head Coach Mike McCarthy are officially parting ways as the two parties could not reach an agreement on a new deal before his deal expires tomorrow according to ESPN.

McCarthy is set to become a free agent and has interest from both the New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears to take their head coaching positions. McCarthy's entire coaching staff is also not under contract and are not expected to return.

Over the past week, owner and general manager Jerry Jones spoke with McCarthy at least 3 times about the season and what will happen going forward, ending in the two parting ways.

McCarthy was named head coach in 2020, and posted a 49-35 regular season record with the Cowboys with a 1-3 postseason record. Dallas missed the playoffs for the first time in 4 years this season after going 7-10.