Aggies Snag Victory After a 13-Point Comeback to WKU

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Aggies took on Western Kentucky in the Pan American Center on Saturday afternoon as NM State hosted its fifth home conference matchup of the season. After trailing by 13 points in the beginning of the third quarter, the Aggies found themselves slowly chipping away the Hilltoppers lead to come back and secure the win by a score of 64-59.

In the first quarter, the Aggies (11-11, 4-5 CUSA) traded the game lead four separate times against the Hilltoppers (15-6, 6-3 CUSA). Though NM State played with force defensively, a few fastbreak mistakes would keep them from extending their lead and eventually allowing WKU to go on an 11-0 run, ending the first period trailing 17-9.

Kaiser found her rhythm later in the game, sinking three shots and two free throws in the second quarter. Though she struggled to play off the ball on the defensive end, Kaiser was able to snag the ball six separate times off the glass defensively. Her ability to maintain composure and finish out the second quarter helped the Aggies stay within reach heading into the locker room behind 30-19.

Lucia Yenes, Madi Gewirtz and Jaila Harding all contributed greatly to the third quarter as they combined for 21 points against the Hilltoppers. Between the three Aggies, Gewirtz was the only one to score in the first half. Later a perimeter shot by Harding and a baseline pullup from Lucia Yenes helped reduce the Aggie deficit to just three points, heading into the fourth quarter trailing 43-40.

The Aggies continued to build momentum into the fourth quarter as they opened the period on an 8-2 run to take hold of a 48-45 advantage. Later, a 7-0 run by NM State halfway through the fourth would extend the lead enough for the Aggies. This would ultimately be the deciding stretch of play as the Aggies went on to hit 11 free throws down the stretch to secure the victory.

NUMBERS OF NOTE:

-Freshman Madi Gewirtz finished with a career high of 17 points.

-Kaiser and Gewirtz combined for 34 of the Aggies’ total points in today’s matchup. Additionally, Gewirtz and Yenes tallied 25 of the Aggies’ 45 second-half points.

-Lucia Yenes shot a perfect 5-for-5 from the floor against the Hilltoppers. This is the first time this season that any Aggie with at least five attempts finish 100% of their shots in a single game.

-Both Gassama (5-for-5) and Harding (4-for-4) shot perfect at the charity stripe.

-Gewirtz nailed 80% (4-for-5) from the perimeter in the final quarter of play.

-Kaiser picked up her season high in defensive rebounds (six) today.

-the Aggies tallied an impressive 86% from the stripe (19-for-22 at the line).

-Three separate Aggies finished with double figures (Gewirtz, Kaiser, and Yenes).

-The Aggies shot a perfect 100% at the stripe in the third quarter.

UP NEXT:

The Aggies will hit the road this upcoming week as they head into the second half of their conference season and will take on rival UTEP at the Don Haskins Center on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 2 p.m. MST. NM State looks to go perfect 4-0 against rival opponents this season after defeating I-25 opponent New Mexico Lobos twice and holding off I-10 opponent UTEP in the Pan American Center once earlier this season.

