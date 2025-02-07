NM State to Host I-10 Rival UTEP  

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- After a tough road loss to Western Kentucky, the Aggies get a crucial opportunity to reset before hosting I-10 rival UTEP for the second time this season. Tipoff is set for Saturday, Feb. 8, at 7:00 p.m. inside the Pan American Center.

Saturday’s showdown marks the 229th meeting between NM State and UTEP, with the Aggies holding a 123-105advantage in the all-time series. In their last clash on Jan. 11, NM State dominated in El Paso, securing its largest win at UTEP since 1937 (59-24) - a game that also went down as the third-largest home loss in Miners history.

THE SECOND GO AROUND

• In his debut season leading the Aggies, Coach Hooten guided the Aggies to a 7-9 record in league play and helped deliver several memorable highlights, including a thrilling win over I-10 rival UTEP, a remarkable 23-point second-half comeback to defeat eventual CUSA Tournament Champion Western Kentucky, and an impressive 12-3 record on their home court at the Pan American Center.

• NM State's home support was unmatched, as the Aggies led all Conference USA programs in average home attendance, drawing 5,638 fans per game. Hooten wrapped up his first season with a 13-19 overall record, bringing his career head coaching total to 274-188 and setting a strong foundation for the program's future.

• After leading NM State to a 6-9 record in non-conference play last season, the Aggies improved that mark this year and will begin CUSA competition with a 7-6 record.

AGGIES POISED FOR HISTORIC DOUBLE SWEEP

• With a win over UTEP on Saturday, NM State would accomplish a rare feat - sweeping both of its in-state rivals, UTEP and New Mexico, in the same season for just the fifth time since 2000. Additionally, if both the men's and women's teams complete the sweep, it would mark the first time in program history that NM State’s squads have simultaneously defeated both rivals in a single season.

CONFERENCE ACTION

• The Crimson and White have been a defensive powerhouse in conference play, leading the league in key defensive categories. They rank first in scoring defense, limiting opponents to just 65.3 points per game and second in three-point percentage defense (29.6%).

• Zawdie Jackson has showcased his ability to lead the offense and protect the basketball, ranking fourth in Conference USA with an impressive 2.55 assist-to-turnover ratio. He’s also been reliable at the free-throw line, tying for the seventh-highest percentage in the league at 81.3%, while ranking 10th in assists per game with 3.1.

• Senior guard Christian Cook has been a sharpshooting force in conference play, ranked sixth ranking fifth in total three-pointers made at 21.

ON THIS DATE IN AGGIE HISTORY

• Historically, the Aggies have found success on February 8, boasting a 23-7 all-time record, including an impressive 15-2 mark at home. One of their most notable victories on this date came in 1960 when they dominated UTEP with an 80-52 win in Las Cruces. In their last five games played on February 8, NM State has been on the road, where they have posted a strong 4-1 record.

FILIPOVITY LEADING THE AGGIES

• In his first season with NM State, Peter Filipovity has emerged as a key force in CUSA play. The graduate forward is averaging 14.1 points per game - ranking 12th in the conference - while shooting 46.2% from the field, the sixth-best mark in CUSA.

• He's been a force on the boards, leading the league with 9.8 rebounds per game. His dominance extends to both ends of the court, ranking first in defensive rebounds with 7.0 per game and fourth in offensive rebounds at 2.78 per contest. Additionally, he's tied for second in Conference USA with two double-doubles, recording standout performances against Liberty and Jax State.

• Filipovity’s dominance was on full display againstJacksonville State, where he recorded his third consecutive game with double-digit rebounds, finishing with a career-high 17 boards - the most by any Aggie this season and the second-most in CUSA play this year, just one shy of Essam Mostafa’s 18-rebound performance against Western Kentucky. His 17-rebound effort was also the most by an Aggie since Johnny McCants grabbed 18 in 2022 - a fitting moment with McCants in attendance for the game.

TOUGH CONFERENCE, TIGHT RACE

• As of February 6, Conference USA stands as one of the most competitive leagues in the nation. Currently ranked as the eighth-best conference out of 31, CUSA sits above notable leagues like the West Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference.

• The race for the top spot is razor-thin, with seven teams separated by just three or less games in the standings - showing the league's depth and competitiveness, making every game a crucial battle for position down the stretch.

THE HOME ADVANTAGE

• The Aggies have dominated their rivalry against UTEP at home in recent memory, winning 12 straight matchups in the Pan American Center and 18 of the last 22 meetings overall. The Miners’ last road victory over NM State came back in 2010. Historically, the Crimson & White hold a 123-105 edge in the all-time series. In their most recent clash in Las Cruces, the Aggies secured a hard-fought 63-53 win, marking both Head Coach Jason Hooten's first Conference USA victory and NM State’s first league win since transitioning from the Western Athletic Conference.

MEET THE NEWCOMERS

• With the evolution of college sports through the transfer portal, teams are increasingly embracing yearly roster overhauls — and NM State is no exception, welcoming seven new players through the portal this season.

• The incoming group includes Dionte Bostick, Carl Cherenfant, Peter Filipovity, Zawdie Jackson, Edward Nnamoko, and brothers Emmanuel and Nate Tshimanga. In the backcourt, Bostick, Cherenfant, and Jackson will add depth and energy, joining returning guards Christian Cook and Jaden Harris to maintain NM State's backcourt play. Meanwhile, in the frontcourt, the Aggies have intentionally added size and versatility with Filipovity (6'7"), Nnamoko (6'10"), Nate Tshimanga (6'10"), and Emmanuel Tshimanga (7'0").

• Bostick, Filipovity, and Jackson are expected to be immediate impact players, each having excelled at their previous schools. Bostick arrives from Cal State Northridge, where he averaged 15.4 points and four rebounds per game while leading the team with 49 three-pointers, earning an All-Big West Honorable Mention.

• Filipovity, joining from the University of Maine, was a standout for the Black Bears, putting up 14.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. He also recorded nine double-doubles and earned America East All-Conference Second Team honors.

• Jackson brings an impressive resume from West Georgia, where he posted one of the program's best seasons, averaging 22 points, 5.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game with an elite shooting split of 51% from the field, 45% from three, and 85% from the line. His contributions were pivotal in leading his team to a GSC regular season and tournament championship and a South Region semifinals appearance. Jackson's stellar play earned him titles as both the GSC and South Region Player of the Year, along with First Team All-American honors.

LOOK WHO'S BACK

• This season, the Aggies welcome back four returners from last year's roster: Christian Cook, Robert Carpenter, Jaden Harris, and Christopher Biekeu. Despite significant roster changes, these returning players bring valuable experience and key contributions to NM State's lineup.

• Head Coach Hooten managed to retain a substantial portion of last season's three-point shooting prowess with the return of Christian Cook, Robert Carpenter, and Jaden Harris, who collectively accounted for 58% of the Aggies' three-point field goals. Leading the charge from beyond the arc, Christian Cook was last season's top scorer for the Aggies, averaging 11.3 points per game and sinking 59 three-pointers — the most on the team. Harris proved himself a reliable shooter, hitting 36% from deep, while Carpenter was highly efficient, shooting 35% from three-point range and 47% from the field overall. Together, they were responsible for 38% of the team's scoring last season, combining for 810 points.

• Also returning is forward Christopher Biekeu, who showed promise before a season-ending injury limited him to only six minutes in his lone appearance against Cal Baptist. Biekeu's comeback adds depth to the Aggies' frontcourt, and his return from injury provides the team with an additional physical presence inside.

THE BROTHERLY CONNECTION

• Amidst the roster changes, Coach Hooten successfully brought a pair of brothers, Emmanuel and Nate Tshimanga, to play together in the Crimson and White. This marks the first time the Tshimanga brothers will share the court at the Division I level. Their arrival brings a unique family bond to NM State, adding depth and chemistry to the Aggie lineup.

• Emmanuel Tshimanga joins NM State after two seasons at UC San Diego, where he consistently demonstrated his ability to impact the game off the bench. In the 2023-24 season, Emmanuel averaged 14.1 minutes over 22 games, ranking third on the team with 5.0 rebounds per game and setting a personal best of two steals against Pepperdine. In his previous season (2022-23), he was recognized as the UCU Athlete of the Week and put up impressive performances, including a career-high 13 rebounds in a win at Eastern Michigan and an 18-point effort against UC Santa Barbara. He appeared in 24 games, making ten starts, and was the team's second-leading rebounder with 6.2 boards per game.

• Nate Tshimanga arrives in Las Cruces following a season at Utah Valley, where he played in all 32 games, made six starts, and contributed an average of 13.4 minutes per contest. Known for his efficiency, he shot 46% from the field, averaging 2.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. Prior to Utah Valley, Nate spent the 2022-23 season at Troy University, where he played in 21 games, made four starts, and finished second on the team in field goal percentage (50%). He posted a season-high 12 points and nine rebounds against Montevallo.

ACCORDING TO OTHERS

• In the Conference USA preseason poll announced on Oct. 10, the Aggies were picked to finish seventh, with Christian Cook as their sole representative on the Preseason All-Conference Team. This projection follows a 2022-23 season where NM State posted a 13-19 overall record and a 7-9 record in conference play.

• Louisiana Tech emerged as the preseason favorite, securing three first-place votes and 87 points. Western Kentucky followed closely in second place with 85 points and two first-place votes, while Sam Houston was projected third with 83 points and three first-place nods. Middle Tennessee landed in fourth with 69 points and one first-place vote, while UTEP and Liberty tied for fifth at 62 points, with Liberty also receiving one first-place vote.

• NM State holds the seventh position with 39 points in the coaches' poll, followed by Jacksonville State with 29 points. FIU and Kennesaw State rounded out the standings, tied for ninth place with 17 points each.

SCOUTING THE MINERS

• UTEP enters Saturday’s contest with a 15-7 overall record and a 5-4 mark in conference play. In their most recent outing, the Miners battled Middle Tennessee in a tightly contested game but fell short, 71-68.

• Head Coach Joe Golding is in his fourth season at the helm, boasting a 67-55 record during his tenure. Last season, he led the Miners to an 18-16 overall record and a CUSA Tournament championship game appearance, where they narrowly missed an NCAA Tournament berth after falling to Western Kentucky, 78-71.

• Offensively, senior forward Otis Frazier III leads the way, averaging 14.4 points per game while also serving as a defensive menace - ranking 13th nationally with 2.4 steals per game.

• Defensively, UTEP is among the most relentless teams in the nation. The Miners lead all Division I programs in steals per game (11.0) and turnovers forced per game (17.6), while ranking sixth nationally in turnover margin (+5.3). Their defensive pressure fuels their offense, as they also sit 33rd in the nation in fastbreak points (14.1 per game).

