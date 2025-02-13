NM State falls to Liberty, 58-63

LYNCHBURGH, Virginia (KVIA) -- The NM State women fall to the Liberty Flames breaking its two-game losing streak on the road on Thursday.

Molly Kaiser led the way for the Aggies with 25 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals. The Flames had three players in double-digits and finished the game with a 42.6% from the field. In the third quarter alone, Liberty shot 50% from the field and 50% from the three-point line causing some separation and earning its second consecutive win.

The Aggies drop to 5-6 in Conference USA and will look to top the FIU Panthers on Saturday at 11a.m. in Miami.