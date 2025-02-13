NMSU drops to 5-6 in Conference after taking tough loss at home against Liberty

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The NM State Aggies took its third straight loss to the Liberty Flames losing 54-64 at the Pan American Center on Thursday.

The Aggies shot 34.5% from the field goal and 19% from the three-point line compared to Liberty's 44.4% from the field and 27.3% from the perimeter. The Flames were also dominate on the rebounding end as they tallied 44 total rebounds compared the the Aggies 35 total rebounds.

Zawdie Jackson led the was for the Aggies with 18 points and 4 rebounds. However, one of NMSU's top players, Peter Filipovity, did not suit up for this game against the Flames. His presence was missed as he's averaging 12 points and 8 rebounds per game.

NMSU couldn't put a stop to Liberty's guard Taelon Peter who led the Flames with 20 points and 4 rebounds.

The Aggies drop to 5-6 in Conference play moving them down to a two-way tie for second to last in standings.

NMSU will look to break its three-game losing skid and fourth straight home loss on Saturday against the FIU Panthers at 7p.m. at the Pan American Center.