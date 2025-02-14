Aggies to Close Homestand Against FIU 

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- After falling to Liberty in the second game of a three-game homestand, the Aggies will look to bounce back before hitting the road again as they host FIU for their second matchup of the season on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m.

Saturday’s contest marks just the ninth meeting between the two programs, with the Aggies holding a 7-1 advantage in the all-time series. In their last encounter on Jan. 16, NM State secured a 59-52 victory over FIU in Miami.

THE SECOND GO AROUND

• In his debut season leading the Aggies, Coach Hooten guided the Aggies to a 7-9 record in league play and helped deliver several memorable highlights, including a thrilling win over I-10 rival UTEP, a remarkable 23-point second-half comeback to defeat eventual CUSA Tournament Champion Western Kentucky, and an impressive 12-3 record on their home court at the Pan American Center.

• NM State's home support was unmatched, as the Aggies led all Conference USA programs in average home attendance, drawing 5,638 fans per game. Hooten wrapped up his first season with a 13-19 overall record, bringing his career head coaching total to 274-188 and setting a strong foundation for the program's future.

• After leading NM State to a 6-9 record in non-conference play last season, the Aggies improved that mark this year and will begin CUSA competition with a 7-6 record.

BY THE NUMBERS

• Within Conference USA, the Aggies rank among the top teams in different key categories. NM State is second in the conference in field goal percentage defense, holding opponents to 40.5% shooting - a mark that also ranks 37th nationally. They also rank second in CUSA in scoring defense, allowing just 68.0 points per game.

• The Aggies are effective at defending the perimeter, ranking third in the conference in three-point percentage defense at 29.7%, which stands 27th in the nation. Additionally, they are third in CUSA in offensive rebounds, averaging 11.7 per contest.

• On the individual side, graduate forward Peter Filipovity leads the conference in defensive rebounds per game (5.7) and is second in total rebounds per game (8.1). He also ranks second in CUSA for double-doubles, recording five this season, including two in league play.

• Senior guard Christian Cook has been a consistent threat from beyond the arc, ranking fourth in CUSA in three-point shooting percentage at 38.2% and sixth in total three-pointers made with 60 on the season.

• Zawdie Jackson has been a key playmaker for the Aggies, showcasing his ability to distribute the ball and minimize turnovers. He ranks fourth in CUSA in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.37.

ON THIS DATE IN AGGIE HISTORY

• On February 15, the Aggies hold a 13-9 overall record, highlighted by an impressive 10-3 mark at home, though they’ve struggled on the road with a 3-7 record. One of their most memorable victories on this date came in 1971, when they edged out Arizona State 67-66 at the Pan American Center during its early years. In their last five games played on February 15, the Crimson & White have posted a 2-3 record, with both wins coming on their home court and all three losses occurring on the road.

TOUGH CONFERENCE, TIGHT RACE

• As of February 6, Conference USA stands as one of the most competitive leagues in the nation. Currently ranked as the ninth-best conference out of 31, CUSA sits above notable leagues like the American Athletic Conference and Missouri Valley Conference.

• The race for the top spot is razor-thin, with six teams just three or less games behind first place in the standings - showing the league's depth and competitiveness, making every game a crucial battle for position down the stretch.

BENCH BOOST

• The Aggies' scoring success is a true team effort, as they rank second in Conference USA in bench points, averaging 24.5 per game. Leading the charge is graduate forward Robert Carpenter, who contributes 10.5 points per contest, providing energy and valuable production off the bench for NM State.

MEET THE NEWCOMERS

• With the evolution of college sports through the transfer portal, teams are increasingly embracing yearly roster overhauls — and NM State is no exception, welcoming seven new players through the portal this season.

• The incoming group includes Dionte Bostick, Carl Cherenfant, Peter Filipovity, Zawdie Jackson, Edward Nnamoko, and brothers Emmanuel and Nate Tshimanga. In the backcourt, Bostick, Cherenfant, and Jackson will add depth and energy, joining returning guards Christian Cook and Jaden Harris to maintain NM State's backcourt play. Meanwhile, in the frontcourt, the Aggies have intentionally added size and versatility with Filipovity (6'7"), Nnamoko (6'10"), Nate Tshimanga (6'10"), and Emmanuel Tshimanga (7'0").

• Bostick, Filipovity, and Jackson are expected to be immediate impact players, each having excelled at their previous schools. Bostick arrives from Cal State Northridge, where he averaged 15.4 points and four rebounds per game while leading the team with 49 three-pointers, earning an All-Big West Honorable Mention.

• Filipovity, joining from the University of Maine, was a standout for the Black Bears, putting up 14.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. He also recorded nine double-doubles and earned America East All-Conference Second Team honors.

• Jackson brings an impressive resume from West Georgia, where he posted one of the program's best seasons, averaging 22 points, 5.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game with an elite shooting split of 51% from the field, 45% from three, and 85% from the line. His contributions were pivotal in leading his team to a GSC regular season and tournament championship and a South Region semifinals appearance. Jackson's stellar play earned him titles as both the GSC and South Region Player of the Year, along with First Team All-American honors.

LOOK WHO'S BACK

• This season, the Aggies welcome back four returners from last year's roster: Christian Cook, Robert Carpenter, Jaden Harris, and Christopher Biekeu. Despite significant roster changes, these returning players bring valuable experience and key contributions to NM State's lineup.

• Head Coach Hooten managed to retain a substantial portion of last season's three-point shooting prowess with the return of Christian Cook, Robert Carpenter, and Jaden Harris, who collectively accounted for 58% of the Aggies' three-point field goals. Leading the charge from beyond the arc, Christian Cook was last season's top scorer for the Aggies, averaging 11.3 points per game and sinking 59 three-pointers — the most on the team. Harris proved himself a reliable shooter, hitting 36% from deep, while Carpenter was highly efficient, shooting 35% from three-point range and 47% from the field overall. Together, they were responsible for 38% of the team's scoring last season, combining for 810 points.

• Also returning is forward Christopher Biekeu, who showed promise before a season-ending injury limited him to only six minutes in his lone appearance against Cal Baptist. Biekeu's comeback adds depth to the Aggies' frontcourt, and his return from injury provides the team with an additional physical presence inside.

THE BROTHERLY CONNECTION

• Amidst the roster changes, Coach Hooten successfully brought a pair of brothers, Emmanuel and Nate Tshimanga, to play together in the Crimson and White. This marks the first time the Tshimanga brothers will share the court at the Division I level. Their arrival brings a unique family bond to NM State, adding depth and chemistry to the Aggie lineup.

• Emmanuel Tshimanga joins NM State after two seasons at UC San Diego, where he consistently demonstrated his ability to impact the game off the bench. In the 2023-24 season, Emmanuel averaged 14.1 minutes over 22 games, ranking third on the team with 5.0 rebounds per game and setting a personal best of two steals against Pepperdine. In his previous season (2022-23), he was recognized as the UCU Athlete of the Week and put up impressive performances, including a career-high 13 rebounds in a win at Eastern Michigan and an 18-point effort against UC Santa Barbara. He appeared in 24 games, making ten starts, and was the team's second-leading rebounder with 6.2 boards per game.

• Nate Tshimanga arrives in Las Cruces following a season at Utah Valley, where he played in all 32 games, made six starts, and contributed an average of 13.4 minutes per contest. Known for his efficiency, he shot 46% from the field, averaging 2.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. Prior to Utah Valley, Nate spent the 2022-23 season at Troy University, where he played in 21 games, made four starts, and finished second on the team in field goal percentage (50%). He posted a season-high 12 points and nine rebounds against Montevallo.

ACCORDING TO OTHERS

• In the Conference USA preseason poll announced on Oct. 10, the Aggies were picked to finish seventh, with Christian Cook as their sole representative on the Preseason All-Conference Team. This projection follows a 2022-23 season where NM State posted a 13-19 overall record and a 7-9 record in conference play.

• Louisiana Tech emerged as the preseason favorite, securing three first-place votes and 87 points. Western Kentucky followed closely in second place with 85 points and two first-place votes, while Sam Houston was projected third with 83 points and three first-place nods. Middle Tennessee landed in fourth with 69 points and one first-place vote, while UTEP and Liberty tied for fifth at 62 points, with Liberty also receiving one first-place vote.

• NM State holds the seventh position with 39 points in the coaches' poll, followed by Jacksonville State with 29 points. FIU and Kennesaw State rounded out the standings, tied for ninth place with 17 points each.

SCOUTING THE PANTHERS

• FIU comes into Thursday's matchup with a 8-17 overall record and a 2-10 mark in conference play. In their most recent outing, the Panthers battled on the road against UTEP and fell short, falling 77-63 at the Don Haskins Center.

• The Panthers are led by head coach Jeremy Ballard, who is in his seventh season at the helm with a career record of 96-118 at FIU.

• Offensively, junior guard Jayden Brewer leads the way for FIU, averaging a team-high 14.7 points per game. On the board, Jonathan Aybar paces them with a team-high 5.3 rebounds per game.

• Defensively, NM State will need to be alert around the rim, as FIU forward Vianney Salatchouom ranks second in Conference USA in blocks, averaging 2.1 per game.

