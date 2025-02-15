Aggies Fall in Back-and-Forth Battle with St. Thomas

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Aggies returned to action at Presley Askew Field on Saturday night as they host the second game of a series against St. Thomas. NM State ultimately fell 11-10 in a contest which featured five lead changes and 32 combined hits, including seven extra-base hits.

Following a first pitch from 2025 US Bank/NM State Hall of Fame inductee and former NM State baseball great, Mark Aranda, both the Aggies and Tommies put up one run in the first inning. For the Aggies, the score came as a result of a two-out double which the St. Thomas right fielder lost in the sun to allow Mitch Namie to score from first.

Two innings later, Freeny would record his second RBI in his second at-bat as he laced a ball through the left side of the infield to bring home Brandon Forrester from second base – giving the Aggies a 2-1 lead. Two batters later, Kade Benavidez got in on the action with a single that score Namie once again.

The fourth inning would wind up being the highest scoring frame of the night as St. Thomas put up four runs following a grand slam for Zan Von Schlegell. The Aggies then responded with a pair of runs in the home half to tie the game at five. The two runs for NM State were produced off of back-to-back singles from Mitch Namie and Tariq Freeny. For Namie, this would be his third time on base in as many plate appearances, while Freeny was credited with his third hit and third RBI of the game. This would also open a stretch of four straight innings in which both sides tallied at least one run.

St. Thomas would add one to its total in the fifth before Sheehan O’Connor smashed his second home run of the series to give the Aggies a 7-6 advantage. The Aggies would take a two-run lead two batters later as Jonatan Clough notched his first career hit with the Aggies to help bring home Joey Craig who previously walked.

The Tommies would then load the bases in the sixth before a bases-clearing double from Joe Roder lifted the visitors to a 9-8 lead in the top of the sixth. However, the Aggies would continue to show resiliency as a two-out double from Sheehan O’Connor allowed Steve Solorzano to score and tied the game at 9-9.

Both sides then generated one run in the seventh and were held scoreless in the eighth to set up a dead heat entering the ninth inning. A leadoff triple for the Tommies created an instant opportunity for the visiting side, but a heads up play from Aggie third baseman Brandon Forrester kept the Tommies at bay after he threw out the runner in his attempt to score from third. However, the Tommies would break the tie later in the inning as a two-out single brought in what would ultimately be the game-winning run.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

With his second home run in as many games, Sheehan O’Connor has now equaled his season total in home runs from 2024. He also now paces the Aggies in RBIs (5) and runs scored (4) while being tied for the team lead in hits (5).

O’Connor’s three hits also ties his career high in a single game – a number he has now reached three times during his career with the Aggies. Meanwhile, tonight’s double marked the fifth of his career and first of the season.

The Aggies are now 0-1 when scoring 10 or more runs after finishing the 2024 campaign 17-2 when posting double digits in runs.

Tariq Freeny logged his second-straight multi-hit game after turning in three hits, including his second double of the year while producing three RBIs.

Connor Wylde recorded his first start of the season and tallied a career high in innings pitched (5.0) while totaling four strikeouts.

Both Alejandro Maltos-Garcia and Jake Carvajal each made their Aggie debuts on Saturday night.

For complete coverage of NM State Baseball, visit NMStateSports.com - the official home of Aggie athletics – and follow us on Twitter (@NMStateBaseball), Instagram (@NMStateBaseball) and like us on Facebook (NMState Baseball).

##NM State##