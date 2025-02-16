Aggies Emerge with Win in Sunday Evening Thriller

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- For the second night in a row, the difference between the Aggies and Tommies would be just one run as NM State earned a 9-8 victory on Sunday at Presley Askew Field. The Aggies’ second win of the weekend was fueled by impressive outings for Mitch Namie, Sheehan O’Connor and Joey Craig who combined for eight hits, three home runs and seven RBIs.

On the mound, the win would belong to Ian Hoslett who came on in a tight spot to help the Aggies get out of a jam during the sixth inning before ultimately throwing 3.1 innings and tallying seven strikeouts and allowing no runs.

After the two sides combined to score 21 runs on Saturday, they both picked up right where they left off as St. Thomas score a pair off of a two-run home run before the Aggies hung four runs in the bottom half of the inning. During the home half of the first, it took just two batters for the Aggies to even the score as Brandon Forrester earned a lead-off walk before Mitch Namie launched a ball over the wall in the centerfield. Then, with two outs away, Camden Kaufman notched an RBI single that was followed by an RBI double from Sheehan ‘Connor that gave the Aggies a 4-2 lead through one inning.

St. Thomas would add one in the second inning, however, NM State would respond with a pair of scores in the third inning to extend its lead to three runs after O’Connor notched his third home run and eighth RBI of the weekend.

O’Connor’s performance at the plate was also supported by the Aggie pitching as true freshmen Dylan Weekly and Cooper Reese combined to throw three scoreless innings to maintain a lead through five innings. The Aggies would again add to their lead in the fifth inning as fellow freshman Boston Vest tallied his first career RBI in his first career at-bat before Namie secured his second extra-base hit of the day to bring home Joey Craig and give the Aggies an 8-3 advantage.

St. Thomas would eventually show some fight in the sixth inning as back-to-back doubles opened the scoring during a five-run inning for the visitors. Ian Hoslett would eventually come into the game amid a 2-0 count with the bases loaded and would log the first of his seven strikeouts to help the Aggies remain tied through six innings.

The game would then be decided in the seventh inning as Joey Craig connected a pitch that sailed over the wall in right field to hand the Aggies a narrow one-run advantage. With the lead in hand, Hoslett would then retire six of the next seven batters he faced to bring home the win for the Crimson and White.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

With three home runs on the weekend, Sheehan O’Connor has already surpassed his season total from a season ago after he hit two home runs in 35 games as a junior.

Camden Kaufman turned in the first multi-hit performance of his young Aggie career while recording his second RBI of the season.

In total, four Aggies made their collegiate debuts on Sunday as Boston Vest appeared at third while pitchers Dylan Weekly, Cooper Reese and Cade Shumard each appeared in a game for the first time.

Mitch Namie recorded the 12th home run of his Aggie career.

After appearing in 12 games and tallying a pair of saves in 2024, Hayden Lewis made his first career start as an Aggie and ultimately pitched 2.0 innings and allowed three hits and three runs, but was limited due to a pitch count.

The Aggies logged three home runs in Sunday’s win – a mark it reached just 11 times in 2024.

UP NEXT

The Aggies will now chase after the series win on Monday morning as they face off with St. Thomas one last time. First pitch for the finale is slated for 11 a.m. and tickets can be purchased online or by calling the Pan Am Ticket Office at 575-646-1420.

